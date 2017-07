– On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, a “dream match” was announced for next week with a shot at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship on the line. Daniel Bryan came out on the show and announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will face John Cena next week, with a match against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on the line.

Smackdown takes place next week in Cleveland, Ohio and airs live on USA Network.