– Get ready for a slobberknocker, folks. PWInsider reports that Jim Ross has signed a new deal that will see him return at WrestleMania 33 to call the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship. The site reports that the deal will see Ross appear occasionally on WWE television but will mostly be used for material on the WWE Network, documentaries and the like.

The new deal will preclude Ross being involved with the new World of Sports series in the UK, for which he called the pilot, but will not change his status with New Japan on AXS TV. The deal was done five weeks ago, before the passing of his wife Jan.