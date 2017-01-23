– WWE has announced that Big Show has been officially added to the Royal Rumble match. Show, who has been training and getting in shape for his expected match with Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania, has been largely off TV for the last several months.

Show joins The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Baron Corbin, Cesaro and Sheamus as announced competitors for the match.