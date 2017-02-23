– The Big Show recently spoke with forthoodsentinel.com , here are the highlights…

On Supporting The Troops: “I’ve been involved with supporting our troops since 2003,” the seven-foot-tall wrestler said in the green room before the event. “I’ve gone to Iraq and Afghanistan every year at Christmas to visit the troops. Just this past Christmas, I was in Bagram (Air Field, Afghanistan).”

On Being Patriotic: “So in our family, we’re very patriotic in supporting our troops,” he said. “And luckily I work for WWE, which is also a very patriotic company and believes in supporting our troops.”

On The Troops Inspiring Him: “But when I’m standing in Bagram, I’m shaking the hands of a 19-year-old Soldier and it’s his first time away from home, his commitment to duty and excellence is so inspiring.” “You know, we’re supposed to go there and boost their morale, but when I come back from that trip, I come back inspired because that’s what it’s all about,” he added. “It’s about doing the right thing and stepping up to the plate and all those kids over there, the young men and women over there, are so inspiring. It’s overwhelming.”

On Staying in Touch With Some of The Troops He’s Met Over The Years: “Some of the Soldiers I’ve met over the years, I still stay in contact with,” he said. “We exchange emails, say ‘Hey what’s up?’ and things like that. I find that our Soldiers, our young men and women, there’s so much more depth with them … Ninety percent of the people I meet in the (outside) world have no idea where they’re going, what they’re doing or what they’re about,” Wight said. “Almost every single Soldier I’ve ever met knows who they are, knows what they’re about and knows what they’re doing.”