In an interview with Between the Ropes, Big Show said he’s no longer bothered by the match with Shaquille O’Neal not happening at Wrestlemania 33. Here are highlights:

On his weight loss: “I’ve still got some miles on me. I’m like a shiny corvette with a rusted frame. There’s a lot of things I can do, but I’m older now and I know better.”

On the best athlete in WWE: “Braun Strowman is one of the best athletes we have, Kofi [Kingston], Neville, Rich Swann, I know I’m listing some 205 guys, Jason [Jordan], Seth Rollins. Honestly, our business has never seen the crop of athletes we have now. I mean these guys are amazing athletes. Now it’s just a matter of giving them the time to develop their story-lines and develop their characters and learn how to apply that in a good way.”

On Shaq not doing a match at Wrestlemania: “I don’t care. I could give two flying pigs less, I don’t care. I’ve been doing this 22 almost 23 years. I’ve worked with many different people outside of the business. I also understand that people outside of the business have different requirements, different obligations, whatever it is. All I know is what I need for my business and what I’m doing, and if I need this, this and this as far as dates to make something happen, if that can’t happen then fine I’ll roll on and do something else. This show goes on five days a week for me. This doesn’t make any difference. I’ll roll on and find something else.”