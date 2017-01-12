– WWE released the following video of Big Show hanging out with New Orleans Saints “hype kid” Jarrius “Little J.J.” Robertson at the WrestleMania 34 press conference this week. Jarrius was in a coma for a year when he was three due to a rare liver disease and has been fighting the disease his whole life since waking from the coma. He met members of the Saints in 2015 when he was being treated at an ICU unit and is considered part of the team’s “family”: