– During his appearance on Talks is Jericho (via wrestlinginc.com), the Big Show spoke about working with Jinder Mahal and explained why he allowed Mahal to slam him at a WWE live event…

On Respecting Jinder Mahal: “Jinder Mahal, this up-and-coming heel, who [has] a fantastic, different look and who [has] made a lot of changes in his work and his body. I mean, Jinder’s work is really good. He’s tall. He’s like a striking viper, or a praying mantis, or something, but he also looks physically impressive. Do you know what I mean? He looks like he could whip somebody’s ass. Do you know what I mean? He doesn’t look like somebody’s gardener that got out and in the wrong place or something.”

On Letting Jinder Slam Him at a WWE Live Event: “It was great for him because I look at what they’re doing with him and they’re trying to do something with him. Now he’s moving to SmackDown. And my job as an older guy, an older veteran, is to see somebody that has the right attitude, that is doing the right thing, that’s getting a new opportunity, and WWE knows me, and Vince [McMahon] knows me, the fans know me. I’m not about to let anybody do some s–t like that. So in one way, I’m kind of giving Jinder a ‘thank you’ from me and a respect from me for the hard work he’s putting in and I see it. Do you know what I mean? I don’t have booking control and I don’t do payoffs and all that B.S., but I can let him know that in my mind, as a locker room veteran, I respect the hard work he’s doing and I see something in him too.”

On Possibly Dealing With Vince Afterwards: “I surely hope so and I hope Vince asks me about it tomorrow. If he says, ‘hey, what was that about?’ and I’ll tell him the truth. I’ll say, ‘look, the kid’s working hard, he’s got a great look, I like his attitude, he’s a go-getter, and his in-ring work is great.'”