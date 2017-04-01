– Big Show spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview looking at his career as he heads into his last WrestleMania. Show is reportedly retiring after his contract expires and discused the topic in the article. Some highlights are below:

On the end of his career: “My career is winding down. I didn’t mind being 480, 500 pounds when I was full-time as the Big Show. I liked being the monster that was bigger than everybody around me. As your career evolves, there are other monsters that are coming in—and my time is done.”

On criticism that he isn’t good in the ring: “It wasn’t one of those kinds of things where I thought I’d get in and be a star. I never thought I’d be good enough. I really didn’t. There’s probably some fans out there who say I’m still not good enough, and that’s OK. But I’ve made it 22 years, so kiss my big ass.”