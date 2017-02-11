wrestling / News

Big Time Wrestling Results 2.10.17: Matt Hardy Defeated Ricky Morton in a Final Deletion match

February 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Credit: PWInsider

Teddy Long welcomed us to the event, recalling his great memories of Jim Crockett Promotions at the JS Dorton Arena. Long brought out Sting who greeted the crowd briefly.

* Tony Atlas defeated George South by submission.

* Danny Miles pinned Mr. T.A.

* CW Anderson & Johnny Swinger defeated Teddy Goodz & Facade.

* The Great Khali destroyed The Manscout Jake Manning in a special challenge match.

* Carlito defeated Flex Armstrong to become the New BTW Champion.

* Matt Hardy pinned Ricky Morton in a Final Deletion Match that went all over the building.

* Billy Gunn & Buff Bagwell beat CW Anderson & Johnny Swinger after Anderson & Swinger interfered in the singles match, and it became an impromptu tag team match.

Notes:

* Bret Hart and Kevin Nash were announced for the BTW’s return in the fall.

* Crowd was about 1200.

