Big Time Wrestling Results 2.10.17: Matt Hardy Defeated Ricky Morton in a Final Deletion match
Credit: PWInsider
Teddy Long welcomed us to the event, recalling his great memories of Jim Crockett Promotions at the JS Dorton Arena. Long brought out Sting who greeted the crowd briefly.
* Tony Atlas defeated George South by submission.
* Danny Miles pinned Mr. T.A.
* CW Anderson & Johnny Swinger defeated Teddy Goodz & Facade.
* The Great Khali destroyed The Manscout Jake Manning in a special challenge match.
* Carlito defeated Flex Armstrong to become the New BTW Champion.
* Matt Hardy pinned Ricky Morton in a Final Deletion Match that went all over the building.
* Billy Gunn & Buff Bagwell beat CW Anderson & Johnny Swinger after Anderson & Swinger interfered in the singles match, and it became an impromptu tag team match.
Notes:
* Bret Hart and Kevin Nash were announced for the BTW’s return in the fall.
* Crowd was about 1200.