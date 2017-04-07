In the latest edition of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on The Undertaker’s final moments at Wrestlemania 33, after what is believed to be his last match. Here are highlights:

On The Undertaker’s “Last Ride”: “It was one of the most dramatic things I have ever witnessed in any genre of sports or entertainment. When The Undertaker stood in the ring and took off the gloves, took off the coat and then methodically took off the hat. Placed it on top of the other two things that were already on the mat and all of a sudden it was like an exorcism took place. It was like a relief that that guy, The Undertaker, had left Mark Calloway’s body.”

On if he thinks The Undertaker is actually retired or if he’ll have another match: “What if the gloves, the coat and the hat were given by Mark Calloway to someone else? To morph into the character of The Undertaker? This is my own idea. I’ve never heard anything officially of this but let’s say the jacket, the gloves and the hat are put on someone else who now becomes that character? That Mark Calloway endorses as the new Undertaker.”