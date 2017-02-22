– Billie Kay may have suffered an injury at Wednesday night’s NXT tapings. You can see pics below, in which trainers came out to check on Kay following a match with Ember Moon. Kay left under her own power but was reportedly holding her neck and crying.

Wrestling Inc reports that the possible injury appeared to come during Ember’s finisher.

Billie is up. Being helped to the back. pic.twitter.com/FMF3iOyRiu — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017