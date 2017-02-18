In an interview with the The Miami Herald, Billie Kay said that she didn’t always get along with her current NXT tag partner Peyton Royce. Here are highlights:

On originally not getting along with Peyton Royce: “We went to the same high school. I was three years ahead of her. Westfields Sports High, I was there for basketball, and she was there for dancing. We actually didn’t get along at first. We would see each other in line for all the shows WWE would do in Australia, all the signings they would do. One time Mickie James was signing near our hometown, and I remember Peyton being like four or five people in front of me in line, and I had been there about five hours at this point. So we used to have a little silent competition as to who was the biggest WWE fan.”

On wrestling at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio: “It was overwhelming to say the least. I had actually written out my 2017 goals a couple of weeks before that, and the first one was to wrestle for the NXT women’s championship on a TakeOver…and I was able to check that one off on the [bucket] list the first month of the year. And the fact that I was able to do it with Peyton Royce just made it a little more special. Going out there in front of almost 20,000 people is a feeling I want to continue to have over my career.”

On WrestleMania 33 in Orlando: “I think it’s going to be probably the biggest WrestleMania ever. It’s in Orlando where NXT is based. There are going to be so many exciting events and activities happening around that whole week…So I will be grateful if I can be included in anything. During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic. Obviously I would love to wrestle at TakeOver in Orlando because I think it’s going to be really special and an amazing event to be part of.”