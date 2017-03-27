– Free agent Bobby Fish recently spoke with sportingnews.com, here are the highlights…

On Still Working For ROH: “I’m back taking some independent dates,” explained Fish. “That does not mean that I’m not doing Ring of Honor dates moving forward. We are. I’ve been exclusive to them now for going on three years. The only real change is that at the moment, I’m not exclusive anymore. In no way, did I not want to continue working with Ring of Honor,” said Fish. “Under an exclusive deal, you don’t have that ability to test the market, so to speak. Because of that, this was a decision that started to make more sense. I don’t know, time frame wise what I’m looking at. I’m really kind of flying by the seat of my pants. It’s kind of nerve-wracking but exciting at the same time.”

On His Future: “At this point, if I’m being completely honest, I have no idea,” said Fish. “I can’t think of a time that I’ve been more up in the air as to what is going on. There’s still a lot of stuff that needs to be sorted out and settled. “It’s like my professional life mimics my personal life because my lease is up at the end of this month, with the untimely passing of my mother in November, I have her house that I’m still dealing with and dealing with all that stuff. I got this whirlwind of personal s— going on and now it’s kind of a setup of who knows what professionally. Let’s just take it all at one time.”

On Where He May End Up Next: “I’m doing the best I can to say as much as I can without actually saying it. I’m a professional liar.”