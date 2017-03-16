– Bobby Fish’s exclusive contract with Ring of Honor is coming to an end. Fish took to Twitter on Wednesday night and announced that he is accepting independent bookings as of March 27th. Fish’s contract with ROH initially expired at the end of 2016, but had been working with the company via several thirty-day extensions. Fish is no longer under that exclusive deal and can take bookings elsewhere.

Beginning March 27, 2017… I am once again accepting independent professional wrestling bookings…Please DM me here… Thank you. pic.twitter.com/XGylHHtMmc — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) March 15, 2017