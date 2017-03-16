wrestling / News

Bobby Fish’s ROH Contract Expiring

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bobby Fish’s exclusive contract with Ring of Honor is coming to an end. Fish took to Twitter on Wednesday night and announced that he is accepting independent bookings as of March 27th. Fish’s contract with ROH initially expired at the end of 2016, but had been working with the company via several thirty-day extensions. Fish is no longer under that exclusive deal and can take bookings elsewhere.

article topics :

Bobby Fish, Ring of Honor, Jeremy Thomas

