– While speaking with the Daily Star promoting his match at Bellator 179 fight in May, Bobby Lashley recalled Donald Trump’s appearance in WWE for WrestleMania 23. Lashley recalled that “everybody loved” the now-president and that Trump helped the company get respect from several outlets.

“I think they dropped $250,000 onto the crowd when he [Trump] walked out, his money song came on, Miss Universe and Miss America were down there,” Lashley stated. “It was a fiasco but it was amazing, the notoriety that he brought to it and the respect that we got from a lot of different places because of it. I think it’s kinda funny that everybody is flipping the script now because at that time and the other times I’ve seen him do things on TV, he was the biggest celebrity or the biggest personality we had and everybody loved him.”