After his return during last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Davey Richards was challenged by Bobby Lashley to a match for tonight’s One Night Only PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 8PM ET.

* No Holds Barred Non-Title Match: Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett

* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Rosemary vs. Sienna

* X-Division Title Match: Champion DJ Z vs. TBA vs. TBD vs. ???

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Broken Hardys vs. Eli Drake and a Mystery Partner

* World Title Match: Champion Eddie Edwards vs. EC3

* Bobby Lashley vs. Davey Richards