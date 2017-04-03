Bobby Roode spoke with ESPN following his victory at NXT Takeover: Orlando. Roode praised Shinsuke Nakamura as one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world, and then adds that he is also one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world and proved it with his victory over Nakamura. His goal since day one was to take NXT to another level, and he feels he’s done that.

When asked about Drew McIntyre returning to WWE, Roode said that he was in McIntye’s place last year and is interested to see what happens with him.