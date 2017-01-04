– Booker T discussed his Best of Seven match series with Chris Benoit on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling. Booker called it the best thing he’s ever done in wrestling.

“Getting in the ring with him (Benoit) and going out there and doing the Best-of-Seven was something that he and I thought wasn’t something we could do,” Booker said. “We didn’t think people would buy watching two guys go out and wrestle every week for seven weeks. We thought about doing Best-of-Three but then we said, “Ok, you know what, let’s go out and do it. We’re going to go out there and do it and we’re going to make it the best thing that anybody has ever seen before.” Chris Benoit and I went out and we created magic.”

He continued, “I always talk about the Steamboat-Savage match and I say, “I just wish I could have one match like that.” I had the chance to have eight matches like that with Benoit. It was all two guys going out there and we worked for each other but we worked for the crowd I think more than for each other. We never worked for ourselves. He worked for me and then I worked for him and then we went out there and created some of the best magic anybody had ever seen. We didn’t talk about it in the back or anything or call spots in the back. Write it down or anything. We went out and performed it in the ring every night. It was all original. It was all on the fly and it was the best thing that I ever did in my wrestling career. When I got to WWE they wanted Chris and I to recreate the Best-of-Seven all over again and I knew (laughs) going in to it that I couldn’t do it. I knew I couldn’t pull that off twice.”