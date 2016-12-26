– During a recent episode of Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Kevin Owens: “Kevin Owens, I must say Canada has an awesome representative. This kid goes out and he works. He works hard. Every single time he goes out there, he’s an awesome performer. He puts it on the line. Some of the stuff that he [has] taken, such as the powerbomb on the edge of the ladder with Sami Zayn, was something I thought should have killed him. This guy is going to go out there and give you your money’s worth.”

On Charlotte: “Charlotte, she is one of my favorites of all-time. I mean, she’s such a sweet girl behind-the-scenes, but when they turn the red light on, baby, she goes out there and she walks it just like she talks it. She goes out there and gives you an awesome, awesome show. She’ll throw caution to the wind in a heartbeat.”