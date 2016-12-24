– Fox Business Network and Neil Cavuto recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who discussed his experience of meeting President-Elect Donald Trump. Below are some highlights and a video of the segment.

Booker T on meeting Donald Trump and looking him in the eye: “I actually met Donald Trump and shook his hand and looked him in the eye and it tells me alot when you look a person in the eye. He’s a man’s man first and foremost, you know, you can’t pretty much, you know, put him to the side and expect anything less than a good fight.”

Booker T on his party affiliation for his mayoral run: “I haven’t, you know, declared, affiliated a party or anything like that. It’s almost like Coca-Cola, you go in to sit down for dinner and they ask you what you want and you say give me a Coke. It’s because, you know, that’s what your dad drank, that’s what your granddad drank will make a decision before 2019.”