– Booker T appeared on Bill Apter’s Is Wrestling Fixed? podcast, which was released today, and discussed his plans to run for mayor of Houston in 2020. You can listen to the full podcast below.

“Everything changes,” he said of his plans to run for mayor. “You’ve got to know when to make your move. I know I’m not going to be working with the WWE forever. That’s why I’m going to be the Mayor of the city of Houston. So I can move on to the next stage of my life. A lot of those young folks look up to me in the city of Houston. I give hope and inspiration and try to change people’s lives for the better in the city of Houston. It’s something that I was born and bred to actually go out there and do. That’s change. From so many perspectives. We talk about homelessness here in the city. We talk about the current job opportunities here in the city as well. We talk about other economic issues like low income families. Young people need something that they can actually find. To actually find their way out. All the time it’s not going to be education. You have to be able to think like that as well. We’ve got to put these kids in safe zones where they can actually start thinking and learn without bullets flying. I’m really passionate about the city and being the Mayor in 2020 is going to be a hell of a job but it’s a job that I am prepared for.”