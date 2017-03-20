In the latest episode of Heated Conversations, Booker T gave his thoughts on the Paige nude photo/video leak that hit over the weekend.

He said: “My thing is this; it’s not about the content that was on the phone that got hacked and posted—then again it is because we have to talk about it from both perspectives. I have to tell you, I got hacked a few years back and they got to my Twitter, they got to my YouTube account, to my Square account, and actually tried to get into my bank account with my email. They hijacked my AOL account so if I didn’t have my original paperwork from 100 years ago, I wouldn’t have gotten it back. I’m lucky my wife keeps all that information. Lucky I didn’t have some compromising photos on my computer or something, they otherwise would have been out there. This turned my life upside down for about 9-10 days where everything was frozen. I had money from my Square account for about 6 months so I couldn’t get it. It totally just ripped my life apart. They put my home address, phone number, social security number all online, as well as a lot of racist comments. It was just totally out there, so stuff like this can happen in this day and age. We think that our privacy is protected, but these days it is a little bit different. Back in the day, they went into your mailbox and stole your mail, that is a federal crime. You can go to prison for that for many years. How can you track someone stealing your emails if you don’t know who they are? They can change like a chameleon; how can you actually fix that not happening to you again? It’s strange.

What’s even more strange to me is the thought of young people nowadays. To put themselves out there like that and something like this happening, it can totally change the landscape of one’s life. Just think about wanting a job as a teacher now, or something like that and work with kids, and the first things when you are looking for employment these days is to go on your social media, go online and check your profile and see exactly what you have done in the past. For me, everyone knows I have a record, which has follows me until the end of time. Something like this is going to follow Paige for the end of time. Right now, I don’t know if the photos have been authenticated or not, but I know she put a post on it on Twitter and apologized for it and what not, but the thing is, these young people have to think about what they do before they actually do it, because like I said, this is going to follow—not just follow her, but affect her right now with what she is doing.

One of the biggest compliments one of my friend’s, Scott Armstrong, told me, ‘Book, one thing about you over these years in this business, one thing about you is that you never have lost focus. You always stayed focus to what the task at hand is. You always focused on business and did your job.’ Somebody like Scott Armstrong telling me that is huge because he’s a guy who has made mistakes and lost focus, so for him to get back on track and stay focused and realize that I did something right, and these young people need to know that these days there are cameras everywhere. Everybody is looking to create a story, everybody is looking for a comeup on your downfall. Neither one of them had any dealings with putting that video out I’m sure, but everybody that was in that video is going to affect each one of those people for the rest of their life. One thing you have to understand as a celebrity is that when you put yourself out there, you are going to be scrutinized when you are going out there and making a lot of money, when you are a so-called Superstar, so called Famous. Wen you are famous where people go out there and see your movie, buying action figures, they are the ones that are paying the checks, they are the ones who deserve to be scrutinized and asked the question why. Why is my young one having to see this? That is your private life and I respect your private life, but don’t make me be part of your private life. That is when it becomes a discrepancy, that is when it becomes a problem. When you put yourself in a position where something can happen, trust me, 9 times out of 10 something will happen. I go back to Mike Tyson to what, 1995 to that beauty queen. Did Mike Tyson do something wrong? I don’t know, but if you are in a hotel room at 2am something can go wrong, and if something goes wrong, you have to know that you put yourself in that position for something to happen. That’s the thing; don’t put yourself in a position for something like this to happen to you because it can be the downfall and the detriment to your life.“