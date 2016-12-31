– During a recent edition of Heated Conversations with Booker T, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s recent punishment by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his recent failed drug test for his UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt. Lesnar was recently handed down a punishment of a one-year suspension, a fine of $250,000, and his win over Mark Hunt was overturned. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Booker T’s thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s punishment for failing a drug test: “Well, I’ll tell you, me personally, being an athlete, I’m always going to go out and represent. I’m going to go out there and fight fair and square. Now, Brock went out [and] he did something wrong, right? In the fight game, if you do something wrong, you should get punished for it. Am I right or wrong? $250,000, a year suspension, and what else? And they took the win away from [the] Mark Hunt [fight]. Okay. This is the way I look at it, right here. Brock Lesnar made $2.5 million minus $250,000, that’s $2.25 [million], and a vacation for a year. He probably wasn’t coming back [to UFC] for a year anyway. Do you know what I mean? And to take away my win from Mark Hunt, I’d take that. Do you know what I’m saying? Do you know what I mean? If I did something wrong, yeah, alright, I’ll take that. ‘Do you know what? Hold the check and just take out what you guys [want] and just give me the rest of it. Do you know what I mean? That’s cool.'”

Booker T on how Lesnar should’ve been punished: “Well, I think if anything a portion [of Lesnar’s pursue] should have [gone to Hunt]. A portion of it should have gone to Mark Hunt, perhaps $500,000 just to square everything up, just make everybody happy, but for Brock to still walk away with $2.25 [million] after something like that, some of the guys in that locker room that [have] been fighting for many, many years, they’ve got to be pretty upset by it. But the one thing I’ve always said is they can be upset all they want. Brock Lesnar’s a draw. People talk about when The Rock comes back for WrestleMania, all the young guys in the locker room are going to be upset. And I always say, ‘when you guys in the locker room can start selling out WrestleMania, then you can start talking. Until then, keep your mouth shut! You’re going to get a check at the end of the day!'”