Welcome back to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be mentioned in, Botched! WrestleMania is this Sunday, and we’re all crazy excited about it, right? Of course we are! But if we’re excited, imagine how excited the wrestlers are. Imagine how excited the production team is. Excitement creates mistakes sometimes, and here’s five from the week heading into the Show of Shows.

1. Undertaker kicks the help

The Undertaker was back on Raw this week to confront Roman Reigns before their big match at WrestleMania on Sunday. The Deadman has opted not to make his traditional entrance during this feud and has been appearing in the ring after the lights go out. How does he do it? An intrepid Twitter user was able to capture footage of Undertaker getting into the ring, and things didn’t exactly run smoothly.



credit: @VincentMichaels

Makes sense that Undertaker comes out from under the ring these days, cause ain’t no way he’s fast enough to run down there while the lights are off anymore. But poor helper guy getting kicked in the face! Fortunately he was ok enough to give Undertaker his microphone and move on with his business.

2. Sheamus vs. Ladder: Ladder Wins

What’s a WrestleMania without a ladder match? Not really a WrestleMania, duh. The Raw Tag Team Title feud could use a little bit of life anyway, so they decided to make the three-way Tag Team Title Match a Ladder Match to spice things up. Of course this meant that a ladder would get involved in the proceedings on Monday night, and the results were not good for Sheamus.

It’s nothing too dramatic. Big Cass shoves the ladder towards Sheamus to block a splash in the corner, and Sheamus gets caught at a weird angle. He needed sixteen stitches to close the cut, and WWE filmed it!

Like Jim Ross would say, it ain’t ballet. Ladders can be dangerous even if you don’t do anything wrong, so the Tag Team Title participants better be ready for anything & everything to go wrong on Sunday. I don’t think any of these men are overly experienced in ladder matches…Sheamus & Cesaro have been involved in MITB matches and things like that, but this is new territory for Anderson, Gallows, Enzo & Cass. Could be interesting.

3. Sharing Is Caring!

Call me crazy, but I find the antics of Carmella & James Ellsworth amusing. Ellsworth has perfectly assumed the role of delusional comedy wrestler and second for the Princess of Staten Island. The more ridiculous he dresses, the better, and the sillier he acts at ringside the more effective he is. Carmella seems to enjoy leading him on, and this week they engaged in a new disgusting act that made me laugh out loud: sharing gum. I mean, it’s not really safe to chew it while wrestling, even though Shawn Michaels did it for a couple of decades. So Carmella deposited her gum somewhere safe: with James.

The downside is that the director completely missed the gum exchange and cut to the announce table, where Tom Phillips, David Otunga & Alexa Bliss sat there with blank expressions while JBL was properly grossed out & Mickie James looked up at the camera confused. I don’t know if exchanging gum isn’t PG or not, but if you’re going to cut away from it you better have a darn good reason for it.

Personally, I wouldn’t bother with the reaction shot, as disgusting acts are better appreciated/detested when we can actually see them.

4. Wrong Year!

Being an old fart, one of my favorite things about WrestleMania Season is seeing the flashbacks to events of years gone by. No matter how many times I see Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant or Austin vs. Rock or whatever classic WrestleMania memory you can think of, it never gets old. Pete Rose’s involvement in WrestleMania was a home run for me as a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, so it always brings a smile to my face to see a flashback of Pete getting tombstoned by Kane…



credit: @arnez8706

Unless the date says “1997” instead of “1998”.

Come on guys, what are you doing? Trying to make me feel even older than I already am? To be perfectly honest, I probably wouldn’t have noticed this if it was something from a later WrestleMania, but 1998 in pro wrestling & Pete Rose are right in my wheelhouse of stuff I have memorized. My memory of 1998 WWF is better than my memory of WWE from last month.

5. It’s “The Ultimate Thrill Ride”, Nattie!

SmackDown Live featured a singles match between Carmella & Becky Lynch that turned into a tag team match with Alexa Bliss & Mickie James joining the fun. Natalya came down to replace Alexa & Mickie on commentary…I like Natalya & all but she isn’t great at things like commentary or remembering WWE buzzwords.

“The Greatest Thrill Ride”? No! It’s THE ULTIMATE THRILL RIDE! COME ON WOMAN!

I know what you’re saying: this really doesn’t matter. I don’t think it does either, but you know it was the number one thing the people backstage were yelling about after the match. “IT’S THE ULTIMATE THRILL RIDE, DAMN IT! GET IT RIGHT!” I think it’s safe to say this breach of WWE-speak is why the SmackDown Women’s Title Match is on the Kickoff Show.

I’M KIDDING. I think.

Update: Another Exposed Turnbuckle!

Last week I talked about how exposed turnbuckles were supposed to be illegal and you shouldn’t be able to win matches by ramming your opponents into them. 205 Live’s match between Tony Nese & TJ Perkins brought this on. Another week, another 205 Live episode, and another exposed turnbuckle?

Sure enough, there’s The Brian Kendrick using the same strategy Nese used last week in order to win his match against Akira Tozawa. He was a bit better at hiding it than Nese was, as Tozawa was partially blocking the view of referee Charles Robinson. I can buy Lil’ Naitch not being sure how that turnbuckle got dislodged. He still watched Kendrick push a running Tozawa right into it and counted to three though.

This leads me to wonder if maybe I was wrong. Maybe the WWE Board of Directors, referees or whoever writes the rulebook decided that it’s legal to expose turnbuckles and ram your opponents into them. They may have figured that since George “The Animal” Steele isn’t around to eat turnbuckles anymore that this wouldn’t be a problem. I don’t know. All I know is that I’ve seen this finish two weeks in a row on 205 Live, so they’re certainly not enforcing any rules whether they exist or not.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Enjoy WrestleMania Weekend!