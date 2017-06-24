Hi, hello and welcome to the column that nobody in wrestling wants to be featured in, Botched! This week featured the Money in the Bank PPV, where people generally take a ton of risks and they don’t always pan out. Here’s five instances where things didn’t quite go as planned…

1. Finally, a Worse Spear Than Edge’s!

I kid Edge! No, I don’t really kid Edge. Most people would agree that Edge by far had the worst spear in the history of the wrestling business. To his credit, he did get the “SPEAR” chant really over late in his career, but I always felt that was due to sympathy on the fans’ account. It just wasn’t as believable as Goldberg’s spear, or Rhyno’s gore gore gore, or Big Show’s spear or whoever else did one later on. Christian’s wasn’t much better, but I cut that some slack because he was doing it to honor his best buddy.

As far as spears by women go, I’d say Kaitlyn had the best. It helped that she had AJ Lee to sell it like a rag doll, but it was a good piece of business. The worst…well, for the first time I can think of in her career, Charlotte Flair just might be the worst at something. In fairness, up until Sunday night she’d done all right with it.

Trying to spear Tamina though…

Bad idea. The first attempt was even worse but I couldn’t find a good clip of that one. This won’t be the last time these two appear in this week’s column.

2. The Usos & New Day Are On Separate Pages

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match really picked up towards the end. The Usos & The New Day were hitting each other with everything they had. Unfortunately, they weren’t connecting with a lot of it, so while it was entertaining it was a wee bit sketchy. The highlight was probably the moment where Big E nearly dropped somebody on top of their head…but at least it was gentle.

It could have ended up a lot worse than it actually did, so props to E for gently placing the man down.

3. Suplex Into The Ropes!

I’m kind of torn on whether this one is actually a botch or not.

Lana suplexing Naomi into the ropes made sense to continue working Naomi’s knee. But I’m not sure that inexperienced wrestlers would be trusted with suplexing people into ropes. My hunch is that Lana & Naomi forgot how close they were to the ropes when they did the move. Which happens a lot more often in pro wrestling than you would think, but not as often in the huge rings that WWE uses.

4. Dives Are Dangerous

There’s a reason the old people complain about all these kids doing all these darn dives. They’re dangerous! Seth Rollins is one of those kids that likes doing the dives, and he got so mad at Bray Wyatt interrupting his WWE 2K18 celebration on Monday night that he opted to do one right at that moment, about 4:25 into the video.

After multiple views, it looks to me that Seth & Bray bumped faces and Seth ended up on the rougher end of it due to Bray’s beard protecting most of his face. No wonder women always complain about those things.

5. Tamina Steps On Charlotte’s Line

I liked the way WWE handled the Women’s MITB Ladder Match and the aftermath better than pretty much anybody else that wrote anything on any wrestling website this week. The only real botch in the process happened during the promo segment with the ladies & Daniel Bryan. Everybody was starting to talk some trash when Charlotte laid Natalya out with the suggestion that if she didn’t shut up, she’d make her look like James Ellsworth.

Tamina got the next line in, and, well…

Yep, the old “I got nothing to say so I’ll just steal the last person’s line” comeback. I assume there was another line there for her but she forgot it. It was a shame, Charlotte really had the fans going there for a second and Tamina just did a number two while standing up all over it.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend