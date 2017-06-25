wrestling / News

UPDATED: Bram ‘Badly’ Injured at EPW Show

June 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

UPDATE:

– Eddie Edwards shared a photo of Bram, who now appears to be in recovery at the hospital. You can check out a photo of Bram below. He appears to be responsive and doing OK at the moment, giving out two thumbs up.

ORIGINAL:

– Nick “Magnus” Aldis took to Twitter last night to reveal that Bram was injured over the weekend. The Impact star was working an EPW show in Rome, Italy, facing Jimmy Havoc in an Extreme Match.

Bram noted that Bram is “not in any danger” but that the injury is bad, and that he needed surgery. The full post is below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bram for a quick recovery.

