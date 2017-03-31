– The Observer News Online recently interviewed WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. Below are some highlights.

Strowman on being a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: “I had no idea exactly 100 percent what was going to happen this past Monday. I’m excited to be a part of (the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal). Any opportunity this company gives me, I take the ball and run with it. Any opportunity you get, you need to make the most of it, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

On getting to be in the ring with The Undertaker: “Being in the ring with The Undertaker — I don’t know how to put it in words. When his music hits, it makes every hair on your body stand up, and everyone in the arena stands up. I definitely want to see more of Taker,” Strowman said. “I want a program with Taker. I’m going to be selfish. I’m envious of Roman Reigns. That’s the Undertaker. That’s his yard. Who doesn’t want to have an opportunity to have to work with the Undertaker? There’s nothing like it. He’s the Phenom. I’m really hoping he wants to come back and do one more (Wrestlemania). The people want it, and I want it.”

His thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s title win: “He deserves it so much. That guy has worked so hard. He’s such an unbelievable talent, character and wrestler. He has everything. It’s about time they did that for him and let him run with the strap and let him be Bray Wyatt. He’s a main event talent and has been one ever since he walked in the door. When I was with the Wyatt family, I’ll hold that near and dear to my heart. They helped me get to where I am now with my wrestling ability, my talking ability and how I carry myself.”