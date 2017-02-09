– Bray Wyatt spoke with USA Today for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On John Cena saying that he and AJ Styles are on a different level than the other Elimination Chamber competitors: “(Laughing) … I don’t care about what he thinks or who’s clicking on what cylinder. It’s about who walks out of the Chamber alive. What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline Wrestlemania. That’s all I’m worried about. I’m not concerned about how he and AJ are doing.”

On the Wyatt Family evolving: “Randy Orton said something this week and stuck in my head — he said in order to stay on top of the food chain, one must evolve. I think that’s exactly what I’ve done. Ever since I got here, I’ve gotten more vicious, I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten stronger. The Wyatt Family has petered in numbers, but I don’t feel like I need them anymore. I don’t feel like I ever needed them and I certainly didn’t need Luke Harper. Going forward, this is all about me. You have to evolve to survive here. I feel like I’ve grown in every single way as an entity, as a god. I’m looking forward to that coming to fruition.”