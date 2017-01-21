– Sky Sports recently interviewed WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Below are some highlights.

Wyatt on being in the WrestleMania main event: “Who deserves to main event WrestleMania more than me? No one. I am the same Wyatt on the inside that I always was – the fire and rage is still there – but I think the reset button has been pushed and everything is coming to fruition. I’ve had the win at Survivor Series and the Smackdown Tag Team Titles and the Rumble is the final piece. I am in my prime.”

Wyatt’s dream WrestleMania opponent: “Daniel Bryan would be my match-up. I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake “The Snake” Roberts”, Ric Flair in his prime – but I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan. I felt it was taken from me and I will always feel that way. This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing Match.”

On his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania: “Surreal. Coming out in the daylight was one thing but anytime you hear that gong and see him walking down, everything becomes non-existent around you – it’s almost as if time freezes. Once you feel the wrath of the greatest Superstar that ever existed, it becomes kind of easy. I have faced him a couple of times and would like to face him a couple more.”