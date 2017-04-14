wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Says He Wants To Be The Next Rock
In an interview with the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Bray Wyatt spoke about not being featured on Wrestlmania 32, his goals in wrestling and more. Here are highlights:
On his successful 2017: “I think people expected it of me a long time ago, and I definitely expected it of myself. It was everything that I wanted to obtain while I was here. The tag team titles was a beautiful thing because it’ll go down as me and Randy winning them. Me and Randy were pretty unstoppable at the time. It was a shame that if we were still on the same page we would still have them right now; just decorate the whole place with titles. This is a huge deal for me; it’s made my life’s work complete.”
On if he’s accomplished everything he’s wanted to: “There has a lot of stuff I have to do. This [winning the WWE Championship] was just something that will cement me forever and something special, my body is ready to roll for another 15 years. I’m not looking at stopping at any point. I have a lot to do, a lot that I want to achieve.”
On the physical abuse on his body: “I literally spent my entire life destroying my entire body. I just know I have 15 years left, I have no where else to go. This is where I belong, and hope would have it that I would last that long, so we’ll see.”
On not being featured at Wrestlemania 32: “I was in a very bad place at last year’s WrestleMania. Emotionally and physically, I was a bit beat up, but it was like all that rage and anger drove me this year and brought me to this year where I am now. I remember last year going around these media runs last year and going to place and place and place where people would say to me how I wrestled the Undertaker last year [WrestleMania 31] and Cena at [WrestleMania 30], you have no match on the card, is it over the whole Bray Wyatt character? I would tell everyone no it’s not, just be patient. It’s just really cool for me a year later I’m walking into WrestleMania as champion and defending the title.”
On having a program with The Rock at Wrestlemania 32: “That’s the thing, I want to be The Rock, I want to be the next Rock, and being in the ring with him and seeing the energy that he can cause with the fans is an amazing thing, but I don’t want to be the guy that gets beat up by The Rock, I want be The Rock, I want to be better than The Rock.”
On winning the WWE title: “As I got it it just felt surreal. I don’t remember what I was thinking in that place, at that time, I can’t remember. I do remember walking out and holding it out for the first time and seeing people looking back at me and applauding it. I’m as evil as one can be and I know I am not hiding it, but it was a true statement that they made giving it back to me the way they did.”
On making his character more evil after winning: “It didn’t help that Randy [Orton] has been a real dirt bag to me lately, but I don’t think like that, I can only be me. When I come out as champion and take on Randy at WrestleMania, I will be coming out as a violent human being. People can take it as to however they want to see it, only thing is violence is on my mind.”