– Bray Wyatt spoke with The Mirror for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On his father’s Mike Rotunda (IRS)’s reaction to his WWE Championship win: “I didn’t see him really, he just said ‘Congratulations’. I think a lot of people were just congratulating me. I’m sure people are proud, but I don’t take compliments very well! I was just very tired and beaten to hell from that Elimination Chamber. It was horrible. It was a moment where I was flying so high, I couldn’t put it into perspective.”

On his storyline with Randy Orton heading into WrestleMania: “It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. And going into the biggest event of the year, me and Randy have so much history together now. and like you said, there is the twists and the turns, and how bad I really just want to hit him! Ha ha. It gives the fans a platform, to really invest in something, and that’s a tribute to a lot of people. But it’s going to be something special man, that I promise you.”