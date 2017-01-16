wrestling / News
Bret Hart, Konnan, Lex Luger & More Comment on Jimmy Snuka’s Death
– Bret Hart, Konnan, Lex Luger & took to social media, and shared their thoughts on the passing of Jimmy Snuka…
Goodbye to Jimmy Superfly Snuka, always a dear friend, my thoughts go out to his wife and family. He was one of the …
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 16, 2017
… the true greats, respected and loved by all that knew him. I'm sure Roddy will greet him at the gate.
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 16, 2017
When I was 15, Jimmy Snuka was the first big name I ever refereed for. It was a very exciting day in my young life. pic.twitter.com/2Lbq3vWr1B
— jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) January 15, 2017
Prayers and condolences for the family of the groundbreaking Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka #OffTheTopOfTheCage
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) January 15, 2017
There wouldn't have been a me if there wasn't a him. I Love U @RealJimmySnuka R.I.P. Til we meet again my friend @WWEUniverse @WrestleMania
— Dawn Marie Psaltis (@WWEDawnMarieECW) January 15, 2017
Heaven has you now. Thank You for the incredible memories Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. #RIPSuperfly
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) January 16, 2017
R.I.P Jimmy Superfly Snuka you were a true legend
— Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) January 15, 2017
Saddened by news that @WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has passed away. Condolences 2 @TaminaSnuka & entire family. #RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UXrCXFss8U
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 16, 2017
RIP Jimmy Snuka. His work with Piper is some of the greatest stuff in the history of pro wrestling. Incredible performer.
— Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) January 15, 2017
Marked out every time i spoke to Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka..Thank You for the memories, Brudda..Que Dios Te Bendiga
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) January 16, 2017