wrestling / News

Bret Hart, Konnan, Lex Luger & More Comment on Jimmy Snuka’s Death

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
jimmy-snuka

– Bret Hart, Konnan, Lex Luger & took to social media, and shared their thoughts on the passing of Jimmy Snuka…

article topics :

Bret Hart, Jimmy Snuka, Konnan, Lex Luger, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading