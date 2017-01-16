– Bret Hart, Konnan, Lex Luger & took to social media, and shared their thoughts on the passing of Jimmy Snuka…

Goodbye to Jimmy Superfly Snuka, always a dear friend, my thoughts go out to his wife and family. He was one of the … — Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 16, 2017

… the true greats, respected and loved by all that knew him. I'm sure Roddy will greet him at the gate. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 16, 2017

When I was 15, Jimmy Snuka was the first big name I ever refereed for. It was a very exciting day in my young life. pic.twitter.com/2Lbq3vWr1B — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) January 15, 2017

Prayers and condolences for the family of the groundbreaking Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka #OffTheTopOfTheCage — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) January 15, 2017

There wouldn't have been a me if there wasn't a him. I Love U @RealJimmySnuka R.I.P. Til we meet again my friend @WWEUniverse @WrestleMania — Dawn Marie Psaltis (@WWEDawnMarieECW) January 15, 2017

Heaven has you now. Thank You for the incredible memories Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. #RIPSuperfly — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) January 16, 2017

R.I.P Jimmy Superfly Snuka you were a true legend — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) January 15, 2017

Saddened by news that @WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has passed away. Condolences 2 @TaminaSnuka & entire family. #RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UXrCXFss8U — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 16, 2017

RIP Jimmy Snuka. His work with Piper is some of the greatest stuff in the history of pro wrestling. Incredible performer. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) January 15, 2017