wrestling / News

Bret Hart Pays Tribute to Undertaker Following WrestleMania

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bret Hart is the latest wrestling star to pay tribute to the Undertaker following his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 33. The Hitman posted to Instagram as you can see below, crediting the Dead Man “for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE’s all time greatest war horse.”

Bret Hart, Undertaker, WrestleMania 33, WWE

