Bret Hart Pays Tribute to Undertaker Following WrestleMania
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Bret Hart is the latest wrestling star to pay tribute to the Undertaker following his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 33. The Hitman posted to Instagram as you can see below, crediting the Dead Man “for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE’s all time greatest war horse.”
I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE's all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I'll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I'll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets. #ThankYouTaker