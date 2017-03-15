– Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner appeared on The Rick Diamond Show for a new interview. The highlights are below:

On working under Jeff Jarrett and the new Impact Wrestling bosses: “I believe this is the energy drink, this is the boost, the rockets that we needed behind us. We needed people in place that could take care of what needs to be taken care of as far as running a wrestling company. The other regime just wasn’t a wrestling minded regime. Right now, what we have in place and probably they’ll still put in place is going to be phenomenal and is already phenomenal. There are so many aspects and so many jobs that need to be filled to run a whole wrestling company and Jeff’s mind and the people he knows he will fill different positions where they need to be somebody there that knows what the hell they’re doing. That simply wasn’t the case with the old regime and that was one of the major problems and the major hold back with a lot of what went wrong. Jeff’s mind is just irreplaceable, [he’s] just very smart for the business, a no-nonsense guy which is a good thing. You need somebody that when you mess up that there will be answers to have to pay, and I think for years that went by the wayside. What’s happening to us right now is the best thing that could ever happen to us in my opinion.”

On what the old administration might have been focused on: “I have no idea. Personal agendas maybe? I don’t know. Maybe caring more about themselves being stars than their own stars that needed to have stars. I really don’t know, it’s a good question. I just know it wasn’t focused on the right… the energy level that needed to be focused on making this product better and bigger and moving forward than where we were just wasn’t there, and it looked like until now that it was never going to happen.”

On rumored financial issues within the company: “It was bad, but the thing that made it worse as far as money goes was I didn’t see how not running live events and things of that nature that help generate money we’re cut, because then of course your company’s not going to make money. Those are the things that kind of like, I think in my opinion, was the problem with not generating money. As far as me getting paid, a couple of things here and there, but nothing major.”