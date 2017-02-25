wrestling / News
Brickhouse Brown Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Jerry Lawler
In an interview with GOProWrestling on Youtube, Brickhouse Brown spoke about his poor relationship with Jerry Lawler, including Lawler’s claims that he held up promoters for money. Here are highlights:
On his hatred of Jerry Lawler: “Jerry Lawler is my biggest nemesis. Not only was he my nemesis in wrestling working angles and programs but in real life, and a shoot, he is still my enemy even to this day! Right now there are certain bookings that I can’t be on because he has notified promoters that if you book Brickhouse, I am not going to show up.”
On if he held up promoters: “Jerry Lawler told promoters that I was hard to do business with. [They] put the belt on [me] and [I] left. Which is true. I left with the Continental belt. I sent the belt back C.O.D. because they owed me money. He (Lawler) always made it a point to say I didn’t want to work Jeff Jarrett that night, but not that they owed me $300.00”