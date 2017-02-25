In an interview with GOProWrestling on Youtube, Brickhouse Brown spoke about his poor relationship with Jerry Lawler, including Lawler’s claims that he held up promoters for money. Here are highlights:

On his hatred of Jerry Lawler: “Jerry Lawler is my biggest nemesis. Not only was he my nemesis in wrestling working angles and programs but in real life, and a shoot, he is still my enemy even to this day! Right now there are certain bookings that I can’t be on because he has notified promoters that if you book Brickhouse, I am not going to show up.”

On if he held up promoters: “Jerry Lawler told promoters that I was hard to do business with. [They] put the belt on [me] and [I] left. Which is true. I left with the Continental belt. I sent the belt back C.O.D. because they owed me money. He (Lawler) always made it a point to say I didn’t want to work Jeff Jarrett that night, but not that they owed me $300.00”