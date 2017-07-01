The Daily Mail reports that British wrestling legend Jim Breaks, who competed frequently for World of Sport, was arrested for allegedly beating his wife Donna to death. The 80-year-old Jim and 47-year-old Donna lived in Gran Canaria, one of the Canary Islands, which is where the murder reportedly occurred. Breaks was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. He has yet to be charged as police are still investigating.

Breaks was British Lightweight champion nine times and the Middleweight champion five times. He worked as a heel and had the nickname “Crybaby.” He would often throw tantrums in the ring or argue with the referee when he was losing.