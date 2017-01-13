WWE has added Brock Lesnar to several dates before Wrestlemania 33, including March 6 in Chicago. That means he’s booked for all RAW events going into the Fastlane PPV on March 5, except the February 13 RAW in Las Vegas. This is because he was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failed drug tests leading up to UFC 200. Here’s the updated schedule:

* January 16th – RAW in Little Rock

* January 20th – live event in Buffalo

* January 23rd – RAW in Cleveland

* January 29th – Royal Rumble in San Antonio

* January 30th – RAW in Laredo

* February 4th – live event in Salt Lake City

* February 6th – RAW in Portland

* February 17th – live event in Dallas

* February 20th – RAW in Los Angeles

* February 27th – RAW in Green Bay

* March 6th – RAW in Chicago

* March 12th – live event in New York City

* March 13th – RAW in Detroit

* March 20th – RAW in Brooklyn

* April 2nd – WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

He’s expected, but not confirmed, for the March 27 RAW in Philadelphia, the last one before Wrestlemania.