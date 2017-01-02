– According to WZ, local ads in New York City during Raw were advertising Brock Lesnar for the March 12th Road to WrestleMania house show in Madison Square Garden. The ads didn’t say whether it will be a Raw or Smackdown-branded event but graphics of AJ Styles and John Cena were shown, which bviously suggest the Blue Brand.

The event is three weeks before WrestleMania 33, which takes place April 2nd in Orlando, Florida.