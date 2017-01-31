– Brock Lesnar officially laid out the challenge to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Lesnar and Paul Heyman challenged Goldberg to another singles match at the PPV, which will take place in Orlando, Florida. The challenge comes after Goldberg shocked Lesnar by beating him in short order at Survivor Series, then eliminated him from the Royal Rumble just as quickly on Sunday. You can see the segment below.

Goldberg noted that he will be at next week’s Raw in Portland to respond to the challenge, posting: