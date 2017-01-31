wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Challenges Goldberg For WrestleMania – Goldberg Responds Next Week
– Brock Lesnar officially laid out the challenge to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Lesnar and Paul Heyman challenged Goldberg to another singles match at the PPV, which will take place in Orlando, Florida. The challenge comes after Goldberg shocked Lesnar by beating him in short order at Survivor Series, then eliminated him from the Royal Rumble just as quickly on Sunday. You can see the segment below.
THE CHALLENGE HAS BEEN MADE! Will @Goldberg accept #OneFinalTime vs. @BrockLesnar at @WWE @WrestleMania in 62 days? #RAW pic.twitter.com/rsl6VOdYAR
Goldberg noted that he will be at next week’s Raw in Portland to respond to the challenge, posting:
I'll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania … https://t.co/rAeyUIPW2C
The challenge from @BrockLesnar will be addressed NEXT WEEK when @Goldberg returns to Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/886s7PoqaN
