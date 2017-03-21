Credit: PWInsider

After Raw went off the air, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out and issued an open challenge. Big Show accepted the challenge but was laid out with an F-5.

After Lesnar left, several referees tried to lift him but were unable. Referee Chad Patton then tried to pin Show, who kicked up at two and chased all the referees to the back.

Lesnar was actually high-fiving fans on the way to the back as well.