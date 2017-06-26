wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar to Call Out Samoa Joe on Raw
June 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar is looking for a fight at Raw tonight. Paul Heyman posted to the Heyman Hustle Twitter account revealing that Lesnar, who seeks to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th, plans to call Joe out on tonight’s show. You can see the tweet below.
Raw takes place tonight from Los Angeles, California and airs live on USA Network.
TONIGHT … MY client @BrockLesnar will call out @SamoaJoe … Los Angeles @STAPLESCenter enjoy the anticipation. Brock's looking 4 a fight! pic.twitter.com/O9IS1Z3Dhs
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 26, 2017