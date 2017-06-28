– Baron Corbin will face off with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE’s house show in Detroit, Michigan next month. The show takes place on July 29th and will be the final WWE event at The Joe Louis Arena.

Also advertised for the show are:

* WWE Championship: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* US Championship: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles

Appearing: John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte, Naomi, Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Usos and more.