Broken Matt Hardy Comments on ROH 15th Anniversary Show and Fans Still Using “Delete” Chants

March 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

PWInsider reports that The Broken Hardy snot using the “Broken” mannerisms and gimmick last night for the Ring of Honor anniversary show was a promotional call. However, Matt Hardy still took to Twitter after to the event and commented on the event and fans using the “DELETE” chants during their match. You can check out Hardy’s tweets on the show and a clip of the “DELETE” chants during their match below:

Broken Matt Hardy, Ring of Honor, ROH Winner Takes All (15th Anniversary PPV)

