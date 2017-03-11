– PWInsider reports that The Broken Hardy snot using the “Broken” mannerisms and gimmick last night for the Ring of Honor anniversary show was a promotional call. However, Matt Hardy still took to Twitter after to the event and commented on the event and fans using the “DELETE” chants during their match. You can check out Hardy’s tweets on the show and a clip of the “DELETE” chants during their match below:

I love my wife, Queen Rebecca. If you're loyal & faithful to her, she'd die for you. If you cross & betray her, she will massacre you. pic.twitter.com/wK3YTFdtfq — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2017

Tonight's #ROH15TH PPV was an absolutely ILLUSTRIOUS event. A DELIGHTFUL roster & an office that is fair & respectful. Thanks @ringofhonor. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2017

#HouseHardy will continue DELETING & the DELETE chants will NEVAH end.. https://t.co/so5MzlvXmY — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2017