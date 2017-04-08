– The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke to Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, who discussed her father and the Gawker lawsuit. Below are some highlights.

Brooke on how her father dealt with the Gawker lawsuit: “It was very tough on him. It was very sad to see him so screwed up because I know none of us are perfect. I said, ‘Dad, no matter how crazy the press is, the public and your fans, they’re not stupid. They know your heart and who you are.’ My dad persevered, and always took the high road and was accountable, and I respect and honor him for that.”

Brooke on how she saw her father’s wrestling career: “He was tanned and blond and from Venice Beach. And people assumed he was a big, loud, screaming monster. But the cool thing is he used his platform for good. He knew he was impacting impressionable minds. So he told young kids to train, say your prayers and eat your vitamins.”