– During a recent episode of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Bruce Prichard talked about how Christopher Daniels was supposed to be the higher power. Here are the highlights…

On Who Was Supposed To Be The Higher Power: “The original idea was ‘The Fallen Angel’ Christopher Daniels. And then Vince saw him and said, ‘absolutely not’. [McMahon did not like Daniels’] size. [He] just didn’t see it.” Prichard continued, “Chris was working out in California and Chris was working indies and different things an I was a big fan of Chris Daniels too at the time. I liked the ‘Fallen Angel’ gimmick and I want to say we had Chris under a developmental deal for a little while. [He] just didn’t see it. He just looked at him and he didn’t see it. He was dead from the get-go.”

Why Did Vince Shoot It Down?: “Height, height, height, and again, first impressions of Vince looking at him. And I don’t know where Vince saw him or what the presentation was at all, but all of a sudden, it was, ‘nope, not him – don’t have anything for him.'”