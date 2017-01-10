– On the latest edition of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Bruce Prichard spoke about his thoughts on CM Punk…

“Punk probably generated more heat backstage than he did in front of the camera, but for me, I always liked CM Punk because he had a genuine love for the business. He was a fan, he enjoyed the business, and he was different. And he didn’t take people’s s–t and I liked that. I like the fact that he stood up and was unique in his own way and for somebody to come into a business that was heavy on the reputation of drugs and partying and all this stuff and be a straight-edge guy and denounce drugs and partying, not just publicly, but backstage with the guys, that was taken as a negative when it should’ve been taken as a positive, he was different, so I liked him. I took the time to sit and talk to him and tried to get to know him, and once you actually had a conversation with him, you found out that he was a pretty interesting guy. And I think at the very beginning that he was just viewed as this antisocial, anti everything that this has been built on asshole. And he could carry himself as an asshole. He could be aloof. He could come off as very cocky and a know-it-all. But once you get passed all that, you find out that there’s something else behind it. And I personally like the guy. I think he’s a hell of a talent.”