– During the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Rick Rude’s Return To WWE In 1997: “Vince McMahon and Vince Russo were doing the creative, writing the television at the time, and Vince told me that he wanted me to call Rick Rude and to get Rick Rude to TV the next day. I asked what kind of deal we were looking to do. Vince was adamant he did not want to do any kind of long-term deal with Rick Rude. He wanted him on a per-night basis, ‘bring him in, get him here, and we’ll talk about everything else as time goes on.’ We just wanted to do a per-night agreement with him [and] get him to Atlantic City [New Jersey] and see what we got.”

On The Formation of DX: “DX happened organically. The idea of having Rick Rude there as the bodyguard was Chyna was kind of the bodyguard for Hunter and Rude was the bodyguard for Shawn. And it organically happened.”

On Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Rude Appearing on Raw & Nitro The Same Night: “I believe the first words uttered [by McMahon] were ‘motherf–ker’ and then a lot of silence and ‘what the f–k’s. Oh God, I took a lot of heat over that. ‘How could you let this happen?’ ‘We didn’t have a contract.'”

On Rude Not Being Under Contract: “Rick wanted guarantees in his contract and Vince was not sure that he wanted to use Rude for any extended length of time. It was fine going with the nightly proposition. In addition to that, WCW had no interest in Rude prior to that and Rude had also expressed that he had no desire to go there. And then, [the] Montreal [Screw Job] came along and everything changed. It’s business. I don’t blame him for going at all. I probably would have done the same thing, given the opportunity. If you’re going to put someone on television and invest a lot of time and money in them, have them locked up. And if they don’t want to sign a contract, then, cut them loose, cut ties.”