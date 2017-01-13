– During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Bruce Prichard spoke about Vince McMahon sharting himself before appearing on WWE Smackdown.

“Well, he sharted, okay? He was going to fart and he s–t. And he walks up the stairs to ‘gorilla’ and says, ‘Bruce, come here, pal.’ And I went, ‘yeah?’ And he lifted his jacket up and he says, ‘do you see anything?’ And I said, ‘yeah, you s–t your pants.’ ‘Goddamnit! How about now?’ And he let his jacket down and I couldn’t see it. And he said, ‘do you think they’ll be able to tell?’ And I said, ‘I think if you keep your jacket on, you’ll be alright, buddy.’ This was the last thing of the night, right before he went out. No, he went out and came back and took them off and, I guess, cleaned up. And Hunter chased Jerry Brisco around with the s–tty underwear, and he put on some warmup pants.”