– Bruce Prichard recently appeared on Jim Ross’ podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Claims Vince McMahon is Out of Touch: “John Layfield and I had this discussion not long ago, talking about how people say that [McMahon]’s out of touch and that he [has] lost it, he’s this, that, and the other thing. I remember those same comments about him in 1984, that he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s killing the [professional] wrestling business, he doesn’t have a clue, he [has] lost his mind. I don’t know how many times I heard it in the 90s, early 2000s, when I was there. Look, I’ll put his track record up against anybody. But was always intense and it was insane at times, but it was never boring.”

On Vince McMahon Not Eating With His Bare Hands: “‘I don’t [eat ribs or fried chicken].’ Yeah. ‘How dare you insist I’m normal. God! Meat on a bone? Argh,'” Prichard scoffed imitating McMahon. “Yeah, I asked him one time the same thing about eating with his hands, ‘well, what about a sandwich?’ ‘That doesn’t count.’ I said, ‘okay, how about pizza?’ ‘I fold it over and I don’t eat the part I touch.’ What the f–k?”

On Working With Donald Trump: “He was a good guy. He was easy to work with. The only thing was he hated to shake hands, and I always used to… you know, I don’t like to mess with people at all, I used to stick my hand right in his belly to try to get him to shake my hand where he had no choice!” Prichard continued, “and then, later on, through the years, different events and different things, he was with us at WrestleMania 7 with Marla Maples and he was just… he was easy, man! He was a good guy, great businessman, and, of course, for the entire promotion, until WrestleMania there in Detroit [Michigan], I was responsible for babysitting The Donald and doing all those segments with him. He got there early and on time. He was where he needed to be when he needed to be there, but the one thing that really impressed me the most [was] he had his own private dressing room away from everybody, but he would come and hang out in the common area and watch the monitor with the boys. He wasn’t a prima donna. He had every opportunity to be and he would come hang out with everybody and just be one of the boys. So I found him easy to deal with and extremely intelligent and a very nice man.”