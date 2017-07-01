In an interview with the Buzzards Wrestling Podcast (via SportsKeeda), Bruce Prichard was asked about a possible return to the WWE. Here are highlights:

On how Impact is now compared to his last run with the company: ”Completely different. New owners and a whole new direction and just a completely different work attitude in my opinion, so it’s like working for a different company. You get to do the same things that you love, be in the business that you love, doing what you love to do and that makes it fun. I’ve never had to actually have a real job in my entire life.”

On if the company’s troubles are behind them: ”I think that the big troubles are definitely eliminated and that with the new regime, I think they have an actual shot of making it, and I think with the team behind everybody and the talent that they’ve got; they’ve got a lot of great talent there, I think the possibility is a very real one. For the fans, it’s important to have a choice, and it’s important to have variety and allow them to choose what style they want and do you know what? They may like them both, but they may favor one over another, but more importantly for the people that work in the industry, it gives more opportunity for them to do what they love to do.”

On if he would return to WWE: “You never say never. If you were to ask me that question today, I would say probably not, but you never say never in this business. I probably would’ve even said ‘I would never be back in TNA’ if you’d have asked me that question a year ago, so things change and what’s good today is bad tomorrow and vice versa, so you just never really know and go with the flow and be able to adapt.”